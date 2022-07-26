Telangana: Nation in awe of Rythu Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: The Rythu Bandhu scheme brought by the Telangana government has become an inspiration for the country as the state government has provided a financial assistance of Rs 58,102 Crore to the peasants under the scheme.

The state which had struggled for its existence has now emerged as the leading state in the country in the path of progress. The state government's scheme has inspired the Central government, which had also started the Fasal Bhima Yojana scheme.

The government has provided 24-hour uninterrupted quality power supply to all sectors in the state. In the early days of the state in 2014, the installed electricity capacity was 7,778 megawatts, but today with the vision of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, 17,234 MWs of electricity was being produced and uninterrupted supply of electricity was provided.

In the irrigation, the Telangana state has become Koti Ekarala Magani as during this rainy season 3.64 lakh new formers have applied for government financial assistance. Chief Minister KCR had issued clear instructions to the higher officials to release the funds immediately with the determination to provide timely financial assistance to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu. The funds have recently been deposited in farmers' accounts for the monsoon season. The government has paid Rs 7,654.43 crore to farmers in instalments of Rs 5,000 per acre. A total of 68,94,486 farmers received investment assistance.

The government has paid Rs.7,654.43 crore to farmers in instalments of Rs 5,000 per acre. About 1.50 lakh acres of land has been added to the Rythu Bandhu list. Compared to the Rabi season, 3.64 lakh farmers have been given new financial assistance by Rythu Bandhu this time. The government has deposited Rs 50,448 crore under Rythu Bandhu in the accounts of farmers till last year. If Rs 7,654.43 crores deposited this season is added, the total amount of Rythu Bandhu assistance comes at Rs 58,102 crores. So far there is no record of any government in the country providing financial assistance to farmers.

Minister of Agriculture Niranjan Reddy said that no matter how many financial problems the central government has created, CM KCR has sanctioned Rythu Bandhu funds for the farmers. He said that this was proof of CM KCR's love for farmers. He said that farmers are happy with the news of Rythu Bandhu.