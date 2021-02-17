Telangana: NCW working for women's safety at institutions

Secunderabad: Member of National Commission for Women (NCW) Raju L Desai made a two-day visit to Telangana on February 15-16. She enquired about various complaints registered upon safety of women and initiatives taken for women in the State with Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW).



Speaking to media at Buddha Bhavan on Tuesday, she said, "I met Director General of Police and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including the status of pending complaints. There are 52 pending cases in 2019, 140 in the year 2020. In 2021, 10 cases are pending till date." DGP explained her about the initiatives taken by Telangana police for women safety including SHE Teams which was launched in 2014 with an aim of curbing eve-teasing, providing safety and security to women, facilitating healthy environment for women mobility.

As part of her visit, Raju L Desai participated in workshop on "Sexual Harassment at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal Act)" conducted for members of internal committees of various colleges and universities.

She cleared queries of the participants during interactive session. "The commission is committed towards creating a safe environment for women in educational institutions and has been conducting trainings and workshops in this regard throughout the country," she said

The NCW member said that she had visited One Stop Centers and Bharosa Support Center for women and children handled by Telangana Police department for providing integrated support to women and children who have been subjected to physical, sexual, financial or emotional abuse and looked into the functioning of these centers.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State commission for women Chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy said, "We visited Adilabad district to see the functioning of SHE teams and other departments. We met the police officials and requested them to cooperate with us as the women require safety starting from the Police Station itself. They supported us and promised a healthy environment for women in such places."