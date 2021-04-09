Telangana: Private teachers to get Rs 2,000 from April month

Telangana: Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with the officials on the government's decision to provide Rs 2,000 cash and 25 kg of rice to the private teachers.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar held a video-conference with district collectors and concerned officials and directed them to identify the beneficiaries.

The ministers said that around Rs 42 crore is needed to provide help for the private teachers and it is estimated that over 1.4 lakh teachers are working in the private educational institutions.

It is known that the Telangana government announced Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of free rice for the private teachers across the state. All the beneficiaries need to apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information.