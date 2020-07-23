Telangana: Nizamabad mayor Neetu Kiran, husband tests positive for coronavirus

Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran and her husband Dandu Sekhar tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. A few other TRS leaders who participated in various welfare programmes along with the mayor were also infected with the virus.

The mayor and her husband have been advised to stay in home isolation.

Earlier this week, Warangal mayor Gunda Prakash and his wife tested positive for coronavirus along with his two gunmen. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation comimisoner Pamela Satpati and other corporators have also contracted the virus.

Nizamabad on Wednesday reported 28 coronavirus positive cases. With the virus spreading rapidly, business establishments in Kumargalli, Kisan Gunj, Bheemgal, Yellareddy, Bodhan and Armoor municipalities and Dharpally, Pitlam mandal headquarters were closed to curb the spread of the virus.

Residents in Pitlam, Gandhari and Dharpally imposed self-lockdown and are keeping themselves confined to their houses.