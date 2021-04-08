Telangana: No lockdown, no curfew, clarifies Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Adarsh Nagar: In a big relief to the common people who are jittery following rumours of possibility of lockdown in wake of unabated surge in new Covid cases, the State government clarified on Wednesday that there would be no lockdown or curfew in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, admitting the second wave of corona in the State, said that the cases were increasing across the State including the capital city and that more than 95 per cent of cases were asymptomatic, which can be cured by home isolation.

On the mortality rate, the Minister observed said that the death toll of Covid-19 was as low as people were heeding precautions and were taking all Covid precautions and were readily undergoing treatment after testing positive.

The Health Minister assured that that the testing had been ramped up in the State and rapid test facilities were being widely accessible –tests are now being conducted even at primary health centres.

While testing is satisfactory, tracking is also not a big deal as the health department is strictly adhering to the 'trace, test and treat' guideline issued by the Centre. Tests would be increased to one lakh, if required, he said.

Speaking of the vaccination programme in the State, Rajender stated that around 56,000 people were being vaccinated daily, and the number would be increased to 1.5 lakh per day soon. Both tests and vaccinations would help Telangana become Corona-free State, he stressed. The government has made available as many as 11,000 beds and adequate ventilators are provided for. Manpower would be augmented if necessary. All leaves for medical and health workers have been cancelled till the situation becomes normal. While isolation centres are set up in all major hospitals in districts, patients in home

isolation would adequately be monitored by the health workers and provided kits. All the major government hospitals like Gandhi Medical College will work as usual Covid-19 test tests and vaccination will be carried out by them.

The Minister called upon the people to avail of facilities available at government hospitals instead of spending huge amounts at private hospitals. He also urged the private hospitals not to charge exorbitantly, and feel responsibility towards patients and save lives at low costs on humanitarian grounds.