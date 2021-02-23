Telangana: No online classes from February 25, say budget private schools

Secunderabad: Budget schools across Telangana have decided to discontinue online classes for students of nursery to Class 8 and return to physical classrooms from February 25. It may be mentioned that private budget schools discontinued online completely for class 9 and class 10. The school management confirmed that many parents gave their consent to send their wards to schools.



"We will not only discontinue classes from nursery to Class 8, but, the offline examinations will be held for these classes as well. We informed the parents in advance that we will be discontinuing online classes for all the classes. We will not promote the students without holding an exam.

The neighbouring States have reopened classes from primary classes, then why are we lagging behind?" said Y Shekhar Rao, president, Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association (TRSMA). Speaking to The Hans India, Raja Reddy, State President of Parents' Association, said that, "Covid is almost in diminishing stage and we seem fearless of the virus.

In my view, the schools can reopen the schools from 6 to 8, parents are subjective, but all the private budget schools must ensure the safety of children and follow the prescribed norms. The schools should hold classes on alternate days; it's a matter of only a month. Parents are complaining that the screen time has been increased for their wards and teachers have been facing cut off too. This would be a better solution for all these problems for schools and parents as well."

The management cited the reason for resumption of class 5 to 8 that parents have been requesting to reopen schools for all the classes and the other is that management worries about the screen time exposure of children.

A parent whose daughter studies in Class 8 said: "Budget schools are adamant about their decisions on discontinuing online classes completely clearly violating the State government orders. The schools have not left an option for parents after turning off online mode. Many parents will not give the consent to send their wards, and then what would be the source for students to learn. Schools are not worried about students but only want fee from students. State Government must look into this matter.""The State government has not approved to reopen primary and upper primary schools," said State Director of School Education.