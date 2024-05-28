Telangana: Notification released for admissions into Basara IIIT

The prestigious Basara IIIT has released a notification online regarding admissions for the new academic year. Interested students are advised to apply from June 1 to 22 by visiting the official website www.rgukt.ac.in or through email at admissions@rgukt.ac.in.

In-charge VC Professor Venkataramana has stated that students who are interested in the six-year integrated engineering course can apply for admission through TG Online, Meeseva, and the university website. With the 10th class exams being over and the results being announced, students with the best GPA are now focusing on selecting their courses.

Parents are seeking advice from educationists on which college and courses their children should pursue. The Basara Triple IT, situated in Telangana and known for its Ekai Ka Vidyalaya premises, has seen a surge in interest from parents wanting their children to study there.

The number of students applying to Basara Triple IT has been increasing each year, with 32,000 applicants in 2020-21, 20,178 in 2021-22, 31,432 in 2022-23, and 32,635 in 2023-24. The institution continues to attract students seeking quality education and a promising future.