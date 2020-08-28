Telangana NSUI chief begins indefinite fast

Hyderabad: TS NSUI president on Thursday began an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan demanding the postponement of nationwide JEE-NEET and Telangana CET's and the cancellation of final year exams of UG/PG students.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Venkat Balmoor said that NSUI at national level and State level fought on every front for the postponement of CET and for the mass promotion of SCC students without exams, while braving the Covid-19 situation and the 'illegal' arrests.

However, looking at the Central and the State governments' attitude, the students are losing hope and committing suicides, while the authorities are gearing up for conducting exams putting health of lakhs of students at risk amidst pandemic. "We tolerate anything but not this irresponsible and senseless attitude. As a last resort, I am going on fast unto death. It is either justice or my death. I am ready for both".

Meanwhile, the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy who visited the site of hunger strike said that both the State and Central governments should understand the sensitivity of the matter, keeping in view the health of students who remained in dilemma ever since the schedule of exams was announced. "KCR and Modi are playing with the lives of students, by not paying heed to health experts," he said.

TPCC to hold protests today

Later Uttam Kumar announced that Congress will hold protests on Friday in Hyderabad and all district headquarters against the Central government's decision to hold NEET & JEE during the peak period of pandemic. The congress workers will also join simultaneously online campaign 'speak up for student safety'' demand postponement of JEE&NEET exams on Facebook/ Twitter/ You tube etc.

AICC Incharge of Telangana, R C Khuntia, former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao said safety and lives of students is more important than these examinations and demanded that the Central government should rethink and postpone these examinations.