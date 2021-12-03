Telangana: NTPC to hold painting competition on December 4 & 6

Hyderabad: The NTPC-Southern region headquarters is organising a State-level painting competition as an initiative of Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency from December 4 onwards. The competition provides huge opportunity for children of State to participate and paint their vision of an energy-efficient world.

The event will be held at NTPC Southern Region Headquarters, Kavadiguda Main Road, Secunderabad, for students, except Nizamabad, Adilabad and Nirmal districts. On December 6 it will be held at Navya Bharathi Global School, Armoor Road, Nizamabad for those of Nizamabad, Adilabad and Nirmal districts.

Students who have registered on web portal are advised to report at the respective location by 9 am. On-the-spot entries are also allowed. The competition will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. All participants will be issued energy-saving LED bulb. Parents/school incharges/participants are to furnish Covid protocol undertaking.

The topics are: Energy Efficient India and Cleaner Plant. The top 13 winners in each group: group A (Class 5, 6 & 7) and group B (Class 8, 9 & 10) will be awarded in the second week of December. Students selected for awards will be given to-and-fro transport charges. The winners' paintings will be forwarded to Delhi for consideration of national awards.

For details participants may contact Telangana nodal officer Praveen Kumar T, NTPC-SRHQ, Kavadiguda, Secunderabad-500080 (email- ecpcntpc@gmail.com) They can also contact G Naga Bhaskar Rao (9493546916, email- gnagabhaskarrao@ntpc.co.in).