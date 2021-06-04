Telangana: Officials Declare Kaleshwaram As A Containment Zone

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The district has the highest number of positive cases till now. People are panicking even though the cases are a little under control with the implementation of the lockdown. Authorities have declared areas with a high number of positive cases as containment zones. Corona cases are highest in Kaleshwar, which is a popular temple area. With this, the authorities declared the village a cantonment zone. Police are diverting vehicles coming from Kaleshwaram from Bommapur Cross in Mahadevpur Zone.



Devotees coming to Kaleshwaram are being sent back. Police conducted a check at Mahadevpur Zone, Bommapur Cross. Devotees flock to the Kaleshwaram Temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. With the increase of corona positive cases in Kaleshwaram, it has been set up as a containment zone. Police said no devotees should come to the Kaleshwaram temple until the corona cases come in control. It is known that in the wake of the Corona outbreak, the temples in both the Telugu states were closed.



On the other hand, in the last 24 hours in Telangana, 2,261 corona cases were registered and 18 deaths occurred. The number of corona cases in the state with the latest cases is 5,80,844. So far 3296 people have died with coronavirus in the state. In the last 24 hours, 2242 new people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. The total number of discharged is 5,46,536. The Department of Medical Health said in a report that 94,189 samples were tested today across the state. In terms of cases, 307 cases were registered in GHMC, 170 in Nalgonda, 167 in Khammam, 135 in Rangareddy, and 116 in Medchal.