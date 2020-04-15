Telangana officials participate in cabinet secretary's meeting, govt to release separate guidelines over lockdown

A day after the announcement of the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the central government has released the guidelines to be followed for the implementation of lockdown after April 20. The Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other officials participated in the video conference held by central Cabinet Secretary Sri Rajeev Gauba over the implementation of lockdown measures, containment strategy for Covid-19 and implementation of consolidated revised guidelines issued by Government of India to come into effect from 20th April.

The Chief Secretary informed that necessary guidelines will be issued by the State Government separately.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the public activities such as agriculture, horticulture activities and procurement of the same would be exempted from lockdown after April 20.

Meanwhile, A total number of 644 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana and 18 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 110 patients have been cured.