Telangana: Officials told to stem the spread of viral fevers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government directed all the district collectors and health officials to focus on the public health and take effective measures to control the spread of viral fevers in view of the prolonged spells of rainfall in Telangana.

The government asked the officials to be vigilant towards seasonal diseases and take up sanitation drives regularly in villages and urban areas to maintain clean habitations.

Since the Telangana has been witnessing heavy rains for the last two weeks, there is chance water-borne diseases and other viral fevers to spread. Drain cleaning, fogging and mosquito control measures should be conducted regularly in all villages and urban areas. The officials were also directed to maintain sanitation in all residential schools and hostels and the wardens concerned should take utmost care for maintaining cleanliness. As there is a rise in the cases of seasonal diseases, the district collectors should take up special drives like Friday dry day in all the schools, hostels and other institutions. Similarly, 10 minutes special campaign which was taken up every Sunday should also be revived.

The municipal department was directed to ensure active participation of municipal commissioners to intensify general sanitation, drain cleaning and mosquito control measures. The district collectors were asked to take the help of elected representatives for effectively controlling the seasonal fevers across the State.