Telangana: Omicron variant case reported in Hanamkonda

The first case of Omicron variant was reported in Hanamkonda in Telangana state. The young woman who came to the Postal Colony in Hanamkonda from the UK was diagnosed with Omicron. The young woman, who came from the UK on the 1st of this month, got a corona positive on the 12th. And then tested positive for Omicron on the 13th and tested positive three days later.

The registration of the first Omicron case in Hanmakonda has been confirmed by the medical health department officials. Medical health officials are on high alert with the latest Omicron case. With that, the number of Omicron cases has reached 8 in Telangana.

The district has reported 91 coronavirus cases on weekdays including 12 latest positive cases.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Srinivas said there was no need to panic over the spread of Omicron. He said about 95 percent of people infected with Omicron have no symptoms. Omicron variant cases have already been reported in almost 90 countries, with no deaths reported anywhere except in the UK, he said. He said there was no risk to life with this variant. Ten more variants are also expected in the future. He advised that covid precautions should be dutifully followed.