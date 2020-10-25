Telangana: One injured after a explosion at garbage dump in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: The blast near the Secunderabad railway station has left people in the area in a state of shock. Locals panicked when a loud explosion took place near the Balanagar bus stand at the railway station. According to the full details of the incident, an explosion took place in a dust bin near the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad with loud noises.

An explosion occurred when a garbage picker tried to open a paint bin in a dust bin heap at the Muthyalamma temple. The man was seriously injured. Locals who noticed it immediately passed the information to the police and rushed the victim to the hospital. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed there and carried out checks with a bomb squad at the scene. Locals sighed as police found a paint can in the trash can during the inspection.

The 56-year-old Raju of Nizamabad area was reportedly injured in the blast near the temple. He has been living in Secunderabad for the last 30 years and working as a garbage collector in the surrounding areas. Today, as every day, while he was collecting garbage, the chemical can exploded all at once as he fell on the rubbish heap in the temple premises.

The incident took place near Ammavari temple on Dussehra day and the police were alerted. An explosion also took place in Jagadgirigutta yesterday where one person was seriously injured in the blast while driving the car that caught fire in the blast.