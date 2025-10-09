Telangana Orange Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Nearby Districts

The Hyderabad Weather Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Telangana on October 9, 2025. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in the next 2–3 hours.

Which districts will get rain?

Districts likely to experience light rain include Hyderabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal. Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet may see moderate rain.

How can people stay safe during the rain?

Residents should stay safe, avoid standing under trees or near water, drive carefully, and protect crops. Farmers should drain water from fields and avoid using fertilizers or pesticides during the rain.











