Live
- Govt releases over Rs 151 cr health sector grant to boost rural diagnostic infra in West Bengal
- SC allows in-service judges in direct District Judge recruitment
- Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online
- Guv lauds locals for making Manipur a model of community-driven conservation
- Cough syrup tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits Nagpur to enquire about children's health
- Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore in India – Taran Adarsh Tweets Box Office Collection
- Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch scheme to construct 3,100 stadiums
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar joins Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi’s film
- Vijayashanthi unveils ‘Deccan Sarkar’ poster
- Key Russian and Chinese officials arrive in North Korea ahead of major anniversary
Telangana Orange Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms in Hyderabad, Nearby Districts
Highlights
Districts likely to experience light rain include Hyderabad, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool.
The Hyderabad Weather Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Telangana on October 9, 2025. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in the next 2–3 hours.
Which districts will get rain?
Districts likely to experience light rain include Hyderabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal. Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet may see moderate rain.
How can people stay safe during the rain?
Residents should stay safe, avoid standing under trees or near water, drive carefully, and protect crops. Farmers should drain water from fields and avoid using fertilizers or pesticides during the rain.
October 9, 2025
Next Story