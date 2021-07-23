Telangana: Orders on LRS only for site inspection, compiling data

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday clarified that the circular issued on LRS applications was for clustering of applications, layout wise, and site inspections only for compiling the internal data to know the number of applications could be actually processed, as per guidelines.

The government, in a clarification, said that the memo was regarding (i) clustering of applications, layout wise, and (ii) site inspections only, to compile internal data to know how many applications can actually be processed in layouts, which are in accordance with guidelines. Once clustering and site inspection are done, information will be compiled and based on eligibility, the government will decide the next course of action, in accordance with the court's guidelines.

"It is, thus, clarified that the memo pertains to conducting due diligence on the pending LRS applications. It is not meant for clearing LRS cases at this point. The matter is sub-judice. Further action will be initiated based on the court guidelines," the government said.