Telangana: Paddy to have positive impact due to rains

In wake of Gulab cyclone, heavy rains were witnessed in many parts of the State. But these rains have become a boon for some farmers and worrisome to others in North Telangana. The farmers' believe that these rains will have positive impact on the yields.



According to an expert from agriculture department, the rains will have positive impact on paddy and sugarcane crops, since both require efficient water in their yields. He added that paddy was cultivated in 61,75,584 acres this kharif. However, he added that cotton farmers in North Telangana will have negative impact on their crops due to the incessant rains. He said that usually in September the farmers' face challenges but this time around it has doubled it.

During the month, monsoon rains will and increased water levels in canals and streams causes many problems to the cotton farmers. Another problem the farmers are now facing is the change cropping pattern in regions such as Adilabad ,Peddapalli, Karimnagar Komurambhim Asifabad, Manchrial and other erstwhile Warangal districts.

In Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad district, the cotton crop grown on 29 lakh 37 thousand acres is likely to lose yield due to Gulab storm, he cautioned. He said that due to fear of loss, the cotton is replaced by corn and paddy in these areas because both are highly water-dependent crops, explains Agriculture market JD Warangal E Mallesham.