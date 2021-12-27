Telangana: Paddy war put on hold

Hyderabad: With a cold response from the Centre towards the demand of the State Government for a written assurance on paddy procurement and two ministers getting affected with corona virus, the State Government recalled all the ministers and leaders who had gone to Delhi last week.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy had tested Covid-19 positive and the other ministers - Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MPs – K Keshava Rao and others were under medical observation though their Covid test results were found to be negative.

Normally as per health protocols all those who came into contact with Covid-19 positive patients are asked to stay under home quarantine and are put under medical observation. But sources said that Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy is likely to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday to discuss the next course of action. "The challenge before the TRS government is to keep the issue alive. But the Covid-19 and the increasing number of Omicron cases across the country are causing some problems and the government is examining possible strategies to keep the pressure on the Centre to announce its policy on paddy purchase," according to sources.

Even to organise dharnas and rallies across the State, the government will have to wait till next week as it had banned all such activities till January 2 following the directions of the High Court to take measures to curb any possible spread of Omicron during new year revelries.

What is worrying the TRS, according to sources, is that the union Minister for Food Supply had given appointment only once and only reiterated what he had stated on the floor of Parliament. Hence the Chief Minister will now discuss the issue with ministers and leaders and come with the next course of action soon, the sources add.