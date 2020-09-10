Telangana passes order hiking salary for govt. teaching staff

Telangana government has passed an order increasing the salaries of staff in government teaching hospitals across the state.

The demand for salary hike for the teaching staff has been pending for four and a half years and in the recent, the doctors at Gandhi Hospital also threatened to go on strike over the issue. Considering the demands of them, the government decided to hike the salaries by 24 per cent to 44 per cent. There are around 2,866 faculty members across the government teaching hospitals in the state who will get the hike.

Responding to the government's decision, Dr Srinivas, president of Resident Doctors Association said that they are welcoming the decision of the government of implementing pay revision which will encourage many fresh candidates who are willing to serve as faculty.

According to the order issued on Thursday, the enhanced salaries will be paid in cash from this month, payable in next month i.e, from October.

With the pay revision, the assistant professors will receive a salary from Rs 67,000 to Rs 90,000 (34 per cent rise), for associate professor it will increase from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000 (24 per cent rise) and for professor, it will increase from Rs 1,25,000 to 1,80,000 (44 per cent rise).