Telangana people want double engine sarkar: Union Minister

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said here on Tuesday that people have decided to bring double-engine sarkar in Telangana; there will be no chance for both BRS and Congress this time.



Addressing party cadre and leaders in Yusfuguda, he accused the BRS government of failure; the family rule corruption has reached its zenith. The family rule under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the past ten years rendered State backward.

He asked each party activist to go house to house and explain the corruption and misrule of " BRS chief, his son and Minister KTR and his daughter and MLC Kavitha," how a reliable leader like PM Narendra Modi and BJP can offer better government and the advantages of a double engine sarkar.

Goyal advised the party rank and file to inform them how India became one of the top five economies in the world and the steps taken by Modi to make it one among the top three economies. He denied Centre’s step-motherly treatment to any State, while accusing the Telangana government of delaying land allotment for the Sammakka- Sarakka Central Tribal University. He charged the BRS with depriving farmers of the PM Fasal Beema Yojana benefits and wondered how a government with about Rs.7.5 crore lakh debt can take up development activities.

“CM KCR thinks his family is first. But for BJP it is nation is first. We want to make the country great and developed and make it no.1 in the world. Also to make voice of Telangana heard across the world. This will be vision for State," he said. ‘Being from a humble backdrop, Modi has a vision for development and welfare of all sections. He has been addressing one issue after another, starting from construction of individual toilets, introducing the Jan Dhan Yojana’.

Goyal said under Modi investments in Telangana have gone up 11 times compared to the previous governments. Farmers want their children better education, jobs and income; it's all possible under Modi's leadership.

MP and OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman said people are vexed with KCR family rule as it was confined to four family members. He charged the BRS with leaving Jubilee Hills constituency under the control and at mercy of Majlis. ‘Both parties are hand-in-glove’. He said KCR failed to implement his promises, but making new ones. The MP recalled how the government has been referring to the recent suicide of Pravallika, an unemployed from Warangal.