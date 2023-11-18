Telangana people won’t forgive Congress, says Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday lashed out at former Union minister P Chidambaram's claims of Congress giving separate Telangana.

He said people of Telangana had gone on 'Sakala Janula Samme', forcing the then Congress-led UPA government to bow down and create a separate State. ‘In fact, party had a chequered history of shooting down 365 students in the first phase of the Telangana movement in 1969 and claiming 1,200 lives in the second phase, he added.

"Four crore people had gone on ‘SakalaJanulaSamme’ that forced the GOP to give in to the demand for Telangana," Reddy stated.

‘It was under the leadership of the late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that 160 BJP MPs had voiced views of people of Telangana and forced the Congress to agree to creation State.The Union Minister said the Congress had acted in a dictatorial manner during the separatist movement and heartlessly for water, funds and jobs of Telangana leaving many youngsters to die. ‘People of Telangana won’t forgive the Congress’.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC national president Dr K Laxman, at a media interaction on Friday phoo-phooed Chidambaram's claims of Congress giving Telangana.

He said the Congress had acted cruelly against Telugus from the beginning.

The Congress was responsible for the death of Potti Sriramulu when creation of AP was sought. Similarly, the party was responsible for shooting down 365 students in the first phase and death of 1,200 students in the second phase of separatist agitation.