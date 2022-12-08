Telangana: Physical tests for SIs and Constables begin across the state

The physical fitness tests for Sub Inspector and Constable candidates have started at eleven centres across the state. The candidates reached the centers in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad on Thursday morning.



The candidates were allowed to enter the physical examination test centres after thorough examination. And the race is going on at Mekala Abhinav Stadium in Nalgonda.

All the events related to fitness tests is being recorded with CC cameras. As per the schedule, the process of physical events will be completed in the first week of January.