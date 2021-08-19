Telangana: PIL against Dalit Bandhu disposed of

The High Court bench on Wednesday disposed a public interest litigation filed by an NGO challenging the Dalit Bandhu implementation in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhongir district.



Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that Chief Minister of Telangana had floated the Dalit Bandhu and announced the scheme earlier in the TS Legislative Assembly to empower the Scheduled Caste persons. Adding that the scheme would be extended to all Dalit families in the state, the AG informed the court that the State government had made an allocation of Rs 1,000 crores for the scheme and the proper guidelines have been framed vide GO No 6 dated July 18, 2021.

Shashi Kiran, counsel for the petitioner, informed the Court that the GO to which the AG was referring to was not uploaded on the government website due to which he was unaware of the guidelines framed.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli bench was convinced with the submissions made by the AG and disposed the PIL. She further ordered the State government to upload the said GOs on government website within 24 hours.

Another PIL filed on Dalit Bandhu to be implemented in Huzurabad also came up for hearing. As the counsel for the petitioners did not appear, CJ Bench adjourned it to a later date.