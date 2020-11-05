Telangana plans to nullify Centre's farm Acts

Hyderabad: The TRS government, which seems to be making calculated moves to convert TRS into a national party by taking a stand against the BJP at the Centre, is understood to be considering not to implement the new laws on agriculture in Telangana state. The contention of the state government is that these laws of the Centre would harm the interests of farmers.

The TS government has been closely studying the developments in Punjab and Rajasthan and seems to be thinking of convening a special one-day session of the State Assembly to adopt a resolution against the three Central Acts and get the amendments passed. Since the main opposition Congress party is also opposed to the Central Acts, the government feels that the passing of the amendments would be a simple and easy affair.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been holding regular meetings with agriculture experts and top officials of the state Agriculture department to ascertain the impact of the three farm acts. The government strongly believes that the Central Acts will lead to exploitation by the corporate sector and growing essentials.

KCR was opposing the Central Acts on the ground that the farmers will lose their right to avail MSP (minimum support price) and exploitation by the corporate sector and growing essential prices burden on the consumers. The TRS MPs had strongly opposed the bill. The TRS government is of the firm opinion that MSP to farmers is must to protect them from exploitation of the traders during the time of purchase of the crop. It was in this backdrop that the Chief Minister had given a call to all the farmers to unite against the 'draconian' farm policies of the Centre at the meeting he addressed after launching the Rythu Vedika on Saturday.

Officials said that the state government wants to strengthen the market committees further to ensure easy procurement at the doorsteps of the farmers but the new Acts if implemented would become an impediment in the process. The proposed amendments to the Central Acts would incorporate all these issues.