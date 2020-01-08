Trending :
Telangana: Plea filed against staying municipal elections in Karimnagar

Highlights

The Telangana government on Wednesday moved a lunch motion petition challenging the verdict of a single judge who stayed municipal elections in...

The Telangana government on Wednesday moved a lunch motion petition challenging the verdict of a single judge who stayed municipal elections in Karimnagar.

The court on Wednesday raised objections over the reservations of three divisions in Karimnagar municipal corporation. Following the court's judgement, the election commission issued the notification to all the eight corporations except Karimnagar.

The state is going for municipal elections on January 22, 2020. The last date for filing nominations is January 11. The results will be announced on January 25.

