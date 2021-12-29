  • Menu
Telangana: Plea questions VVIP movement, traffic jams

Highlights

CJ calls it a genuine PIL, issues notices to State government

The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji on Tuesday heard a public interest litigation filed by one Somashekhar alleging that due to VVIP movement on roads, people are put to hardships due to heavy traffic jams caused thereafter.

Contending that the VIP protocol was only for Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Justice, the petitioner alleged even Ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs in the State were causing traffic jams in the name of VIP protocol.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma commented that he himself faced this problem in traffic jams, and opined that the PIL was genuine and needed adjudication. The Chief Justice Bench directed the State government to file counter.

The Bench also issued notices to DGP, Principal Secretary, Home, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners to file a counter within four weeks.

