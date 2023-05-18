Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh

The Choutuppal police busts the Interstate Drug peddler racket and seized MDMA drugs Cocaine and other incriminating material worth about Rs. 7.92 lakhs. The police have arrested two accused Sayan Lahoti of Howrah and Edmund Dilip Sencer Pereira of north Goa.

According to the police, accused Sayan Lahiri is a drug peddler involved in an illegal contraband drug business for 03 years in Goa. He usually procures Narcotic drugs from Edmund Dilip Spencer Pereira who is a main drug smuggler, at low prices and peddles the same to the consumers in Goa and other places at high prices and making wrongful gains.

The Choutuppal police went to Ashoka Engineering College upon the tip-off and arrested the accused besides seizing the above-mentioned drugs from him.

The above arrest was made under the supervision of Shri Devendra Singh Chouhan IPS Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.











