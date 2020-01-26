Telangana Police celebrated Republic Day with great spirit and enthusiasm

Telangana police have celebrated the 71 Republic Day celebrations and distributed sweets to the staff after unfurling the National Flag.

At DGP office in Lakdikapul, Additional DG Umesh Shroff unfurled the trip colour flag. Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police Commissionerate's also celebrated the Republic day with great enthusiasm.

On the other hand, Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao Unfurled the national flag at Telangana Bhavan.