Telangana police constable training from Jan 17

The training for the candidates selected for the constable posts in Civil, AR will be commenced from January 17, 2020. The training for candidates selected for driver and mechanic posts will also start on the same day.

Over 16,000 candidates will be given nine months of training across various training centres in the state. The candidates selected for the posts have to report at the training centres on January 16.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) announced notification for 17156 posts in 11 departments and around 16,025 candidates (13,373 men and 2,652 women) were selected. The results were announced on September 25, 2019.