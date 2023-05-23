Telangana Police gears up for Assembly elections

Hyderabad: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already began preparations for State Assembly elections, the Telangana Police has begun a big exercise for election preparations including clearing the election related offences and cases booked in 2018 assembly elections and pending at different levels in the state. The top police officials came up with proposals for the peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections.

Cash seizure, assault on rival party leaders and workers, booth capturing, misuse of official machinery, promoting enmity between the groups, castes and religion, corruption by election officials etc are being probed and prepare a report soon. Many leaders including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Minister T Harish Rao, BJP State unit chief Bandi Sanjay etc were also facing cases over their alleged remarks against their rivals or violation of election code.

However, the cases against the top leaders were not election-related serious offences.

For instance, EC issued notices to KCR for making alleged remarks against a community during the poll campaign based on the complaint lodged by the rival party. The election commission filed a case against Harish Rao for violating code. A complaint was filed against him at the Siddpet police station by the district returning officer. He was booked under section 125 of RP act and section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).Revanth Reddy and Sanjay were also facing charges for violating election code.

“Police will verify all these cases and resolve them before the election notification issues this year, said DGP Anjani Kumar.

He held a meeting with police officials here on Monday and reviewed the status of the cases pending against the leaders and officials on election-related offences. He also discussed the issues such as administrative advance arrangements for the elections to be held in the State in the next 5-6 months, election code of conduct, old cases of election-related crimes etc.