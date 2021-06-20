Telangana: Police Officials Are Keeping An Eye On Fake Seed Supply In The State

There has been a recent increase in fake seeds cases. Both the police department and the agriculture department are seriously considering this. The police found that the root cause of the whole affair is the work of agents linked to farmers and seed companies. Police reveal that a large percentage of fake seed cases which are coming from the state and coming from the neighbouring states too are similar. Farmers are being sold useless, low-quality, fake seeds by attracting them with colourful packaging and low prices. Dealers who sell seeds in several districts have also become a main point in the affair and the police also put surveillance on them. They are being arrested with proofs. If they are arrested for the first time, then they are being sent to jail under the normal case but if they continue doing the same for the second and third times, then police officials are arresting them under the PD Acts. The task force teams found that fake seeds were being infiltrated in various ways from AP, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are neighbouring the state.

There are several licensed seed companies in the state. These companies supply quality seeds to the farmers. Seeds are collected from farmers before preparation. Once the seeds are collected they are first processed in several stages. They are then subjected to quality tests. They reject low-quality seeds and packs the rest for the farmers. The process to on smoothly, there are some brokers appointed between the farmers and seed companies. They are called seed organizers. They should return the rejected seeds to the farmers. However, they are giving money to the farmers and collecting low-quality seeds as well. Moreover, these organizers give loans to farmers. If the seeds collected from the farmers sent to the company are found to be of good quality after testing in the lab, the loan will be cleared and the remaining money will be paid to the farmers. If it fails, the farmer has to repay the loan himself. This system has been going on in the districts for three decades. And the low-quality seeds are then packed in attractive packaging and sold back to farmers. Some even sell the fake seeds printing branded labels on the packets.

According to the Cotton Seed Act, companies and organizers should give the failed seeds to the respective farmers. Should be damaged in the presence of farm officials. There are no records of this happening anywhere. Organizers keep the failed seeds with them. If someone insists on being a farmer, they are nominally giving money not exceeding Rs.200 per kg.

There were 3 cases in 2014, 25 cases in 2015, 31 cases in 2016, seven PD cases in 2017, 69 cases in 2017, three PD cases, 115 cases in 2018, one PD Act, 160 cases in 2019, two PD Acts, 112 cases in 2020 and 14 PD Act cases. From January 1 to June 19, 2021, a total of 321 cases and 7 PD Act cases were registered. 446 people were arrested. 4,940 quintals of fake seeds are seized.

"We are seriously considering cases related to fake seeds. If anyone tries to sell the fake seeds to the farmers, they will definitely be punished. As part of this process, special focus is being placed on seed dealers and seed organizers across the state. People should also dial 100 or go to the nearest police station if they know any small information about fake seeds business", says IG Nagireddy