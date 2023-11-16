Telangana polls: Congress, BJP two sides of same coin, says CM KCR

Adilabad (Telangana): Terming the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said it is a "waste" to vote for those parties. Speaking at a poll rally, Rao predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to form a government at the Centre and the coming days belong to the regional parties.

"The BJP, which provokes communal fanaticism should be dumped in the garbage. Even if you give one vote to BJP, it is a waste. If you vote for the Congress, it is further waste," KCR slammed both the parties. He attacked the BJP, asking why one should vote for that party which has not given a single medical college or a Navodaya school to Telangana.

"If you vote for the BJP, it goes in drainage, it is a wasteful exercise. People should think about it. I am requesting people to think about it," he said. He asserted that Telangana is a secular state and as long as KCR is alive, it will remain secular. He said the Congress party which ruled for ten years before the state was formed in 2014, had spent only Rs 2,000 crore towards minorities development as against Rs 12,000 crore by theBRS government in the last decade. Requesting them to vote for the BRS candidate, Rao appealed to them to vote for his party's candidate in the upcoming polls and general elections in 2024 as well. "The coming days belong to regional parties.

You can write it down. In the next elections, Modi will not get a majority. A coalition government will come," he predicted. He said when the state was formed the situation was chaotic in the state with no proper drinking or irrigation water facilities and people used to migrate to other places. He, however, said his government has set everything right. Hitting out at the Congress party, Rao alleged that its leaders say that giving Rythu Bandhu, investment support to farmers, is wasteful expenditure of the taxpayers money and also three hours free power to farmers is enough.