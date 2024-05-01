Telangana pride vs Gujarat’s arrogance

Hyderabad: The ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be a contest between Telangana’s pride and Gujarat’s arrogance, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Huzurabad under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Revanth Reddy said the Congress had defeated the BJP in semi-finals in Assembly elections held in December here and was now ready for winning the finals as well.

He said the BJP MPs have nothing to claim as their achievement and had not contributed anything for the welfare of the state and hence they have no right to seek votes.

He said the sitting MP Bandi Sanjay, who failed to get funds for the constituency development, could not raise his voice when Modi insulted Telangana saying, “Bifurcation was not done properly. Mother was killed to save the child.”

The CM said, “All that Nizamabad and Karimnagar got from BJP leaders was ‘gadida guddu’ (donkey’s egg).”



Referring to the alleged doctored videos of Union Minister Amit Shah, Revanth Reddy held that the BJP leadership was ‘rattled’ after he raised the issue of reservation. He reiterated that he will not be rattled by such tactics which are similar to what KCR had done.

“KCR tried to harass me, sent me to Cherlapally jail and used police, ACB, and vigilance. But you have seen what has happened to him, he broke his back,” he added.

Ridiculing KCR’s claim that there would be a hung government at the Centre and that he would be the ‘King’, Revanth Reddy said his calculations were pointless. “BJP would lose and Congress would come to power at the Centre,” he said.

Comparing KCR as a ‘snake’, he said that people thought that the snake was dead long back but had actually survived after getting a blow on its tail, was still ready to bite and conspired to collaborate with BJP, he said.

He is dreaming that he would win many seats and if there was hung government at the Centre, he can forge alliance with BJP and make Nama Nageswara Rao as a minister. This indicates the secret deal between BRS and BJP, he said.

He also criticised BJP for distributing ‘Akshintalu’ 15 days prior to the event of consecration of Lord Rama at Ayodhya. It is never done. They should be distributed after the event, he added.