Telangana: Private hospitals seek revision of price cap for Covid treatment

Hyderabad: The private hospitals managements request the State government to revise the price cap fixed for Covid treatment. Telangana Hospitals Nursing Homes Association (TANHA) and Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association (TSSHA) have made a representation to the state health department. The hospitals organizations met Minister Harish Rao and the Health Director Srinivasa Rao and handed over the memorandum seeking the prices for Covid treatment need to be revised.

The hospital managements are urging that providing Covid treatment on the price fixed by the State government is not possible. Hospital managements also reminded that the High court had directed the hospital associations and State health department to have a meeting over the issue.

The managements have submitted a report to the government seeking to fix the fees Rs 10,000 per day for general ward Rs 15,000 per day for separate rooms and Rs 40,000 per day for ICU. Lab tests, medicines are requested and allowed to charge separately.

Health officials said they had not yet received any proposals from TSHA or any other private hospital management in this regard. The government instructed the TANHA and TSSHA representatives to give a proposal to discuss the issue. Earlier the State government has released a GO on the price fixed for Covid treatment private hospitals.

According to GO, the government has directed private hospitals to charge Rs 4,000 per day for general ward, Rs 7,500 per day for ICU and Rs 9,000 per day for ventilator bed including tests. Despite the direction no single hospital was following the guidelines and was overcharging. Based on the complaints the Department of Public Health has served notice to 113 private hospitals and 22 hospitals barred permission for treating Covid patients.