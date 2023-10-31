Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to participate Praja Garjana meeting in Kolhapur today

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana assembly elections approaching, the Congress party is intensifying its campaign efforts. As part of bus yatra, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana once again and will be addressing the Palamuru Praja Garjana public meeting at the Kolhapur constituency center on Tuesday evening. However, her planned visit to the Devarakadra constituency has been cancelled.

In addition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Telangana on November 1 and 2. He will be participating in the Shadhnagar meetings of Kalvakurti and Jadcharla on the 1st, followed by meetings in Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Quthbullapur on the 2nd, where he will address the people.

Congress leaders in the state are optimistic about the positive response received during the first phase of Rahul's Vijaya Bheri Bus Yatra, which took place in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts. The party is actively engaging in campaign activities to garner support for the upcoming elections.