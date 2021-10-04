Telangana prospering on all fronts under TRS rule

Karimnagar: TRS party is Telangana people's own party, stated BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Monday. He said because of CM KCR, Telangana people were being identified as Hyderabadis in New Delhi while hitherto all people in the south were called Madrasis. Achieving separate Telangana by KCR elevated the self-respect of Telangana people, he said.

Kamalakar took part in an election campaign, seeking votes for TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad on Monday. Addressing meetings, he said though all parts of the state were wonderfully developed, Huzurabad was lagging far behind. The development, which had stalled for the last 20 years, had just begun in the area, he said and urged voters to elect Yadav by a huge majority to ensure the development without any hassles. The minister said that BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was unavailable to the people and hence people should elect Yadav who he said would be available and supportive to the people of Huzurabad.

He added that the various initiatives launched by the TRS government such as 24-hour electricity, Aasara pensions, Kaleshwaram, drinking water supply, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, diagnostic centres, distribution of sheep and Rythu Bandhu had made Telangana a model State in the country.

No BJP or Congress ruled states in the country were not having the schemes offered by KCR in the ruled states. The BJP, which was privatizing everything, was looking to fix meters to irrigation motors, hence the BJP has to be defeated, he said.