Telangana Rainfall: IMD Issues Red Alert for 3 districts and People Residing in Low-Lying Areas Evacuated

Heavy rainfall continuing to wreak havoc batter parts of Telangana, while the IMD(India Meteorological Department) has issued a red alert for 3 districts, these districts include Warangal, Jagtial, Kumuram Bheem, similarly orange alert has also been issued or 9 districts of the southern state.



In the Nirmal District, NDRF as well as SDRF Teams have been deployed and till now above 100 people who have been stranded because of heavy rainfall were rescued. More than 1000 people were also evacuated from their homes and they were moved to locations which are safer in the district, as there were continuous rains for over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials with the assistance of the police they are trying to evacuate all those resident staying in low-lying areas, such as Musi Watershed Basti, Shankar Nagra, Chaderghat, Rasoolpura, Musarambagh and Moosi Stretch after the orange alert has been issued predicting heavy raining the next two days teh meteorological department.

The District Collect orate premises in Telangana's Siricilla town were inundated due to continuous rainfall in the region.

