Telangana rains: 18 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project lifted

As the floodwater reaching Krishna river following the heavy rains, the authorities on Sunday lifted 18 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar about 20 feet releasing 5,38,467 cusecs of water to the downstream. The current inflow of the project is 5,38,467.

The water-level of the project reached 589.10 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) 590 feet and the current capacity of water touched 309.558 tmc as against the total storage capacity 312.045 tmc.

People staying in the catchment areas of the Krishna river were alerted due to release of water and the fishermen were also asked not to venture into the water.

More rains are predicted for Telangana over the next few days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. On Saturday, four gates of Musi river in Nalgonda were lifted with the flood water entering the river after heavy rainfall.