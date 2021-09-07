Telangana rains: Holiday declared for government, private schools in Sircilla

Telangana rains: Incessant rains in Telangana waterlogged many parts of the Telangana including Rajanna-Sircilla district where several roads in the town were inundated. Following this, holiday has been declared for all government and private schools today in the district.



Areas like bus stand, Pragati Nagar, Karimnagar road and other areas submerged in the water. And many people spent sleepless nights as the water entered their houses. With the overflowing of the Sircilla lake, the highway has been closed and the residential areas surrounding the lake were inundated. Rainwater also entered into collector's office causing inconvenience to the employees.

District collector Anurag Jayanti and Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde are monitoring the relief measures in the affected areas.

Some places in districts received extremely heavy rainfall upto 388 mm in Nadikuda of Warangal Rural. Malliala in Karimnagar received 300 mm of rainfall followed by Bornapalli in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district.