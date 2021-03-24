Telangana rated best State in housing prog

Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the government was implementing the world's biggest housing scheme and constructing houses in about 12 crore square feet area.

The minister claimed that the double bedroom housing scheme taken up by the government was the biggest in the world as the total area constructed was about 2 crore sft. The housing scheme had helped 76,000 people getting direct employment for the last five years. The government is constructing 17,000 houses at one campus in 129 acres at Kullur in the outskirts of the city.

The minister said that the housing scheme was it is not delayed but said that there were some difficulties because of the Corona Pandemic. The minister said that out of the 2.21 lakh double bedroom houses 50,000 houses were completed 100 per cent, 1.02 lakh houses were completed by 90 per cent and remaining 60,000 houses were in different stages. Prashanth Reddy said that the government had allocated Rs 11,000 crore for housing in the budget. In GHMC limits, the housing scheme was taken up at 111 locations and 1.2 lakh houses were being constructed. He said that the government had allocated Rs 9,300 crore for the housing scheme in Hyderabad and 10,068 houses were completed to the extent of 90 per cent and 20,000 houses were in different stages.

Regarding the share of the State and the Central governments, the minister said that the State government was providing Rs 8,743 crore (87 per cent) and the Centre was bearing Rs 1,311 crore (13 per cent). The quality control was being done by the NAC (National Academy of Construction). The minister said that the HUDCO had been awarding Telangana as the best state to implement a housing scheme for the last three years.