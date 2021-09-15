Telangana reaches COVID vaccine milestone, 2 crore doses administered

In a major achievement, Telangana has crossed two crore COVID vaccine doses mark including 1.50 crore received the first dose and another 50 lakhs people received the second dose.

While 51 per cent of population has taken both the doses in Telangana, 49 per cent has not taken a single dose. To expedite the vaccination drive in the state, the government has already begun a special drive to vaccinate at least 3 lakh persons of above 18 years in all the villages across the state.

Celebrating the milestone, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar cut the cake at the secretariat and congratulated the officials of medical and health departments and other staff who have been involved in the vaccination drive for the past few months.

Medical and health secretary SAM Rizvi, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, special secretary of finance department Ronald Ross, excise commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, OSD Gangadhar and medical and health director Dr G Srinivas Rao were present.