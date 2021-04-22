Telangana: Real-time Covid-19 bed information on website

Koti: People now need not worry about the Covid-19 beds in hospitals as the government has created a platform to provide information about the number of beds available in both government and private hospitals across the State. The government has started providing all the details about beds availability and occupancy on the website https://health.telangana.gov.in/ which shows real- time data.

The website, launched on Wednesday, provides information on the exact number of beds available in hospitals throughout the State and helps people get accurate information.

Department of Health has initiated the service as there have been rumours about shortage of beds since last fortnight. The department repeatedly scotched the rumours about shortage but Covid-19 patients made a beeline for corporate hospitals in the city for treatment. According to the website, a total of 43,455 beds are available in the State, 13,919 in government hospitals and 29,536 in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients including, ICU and ventilator beds as of Wednesday 8pm.

Of the 13,919 beds in government hospitals, 5509 have been allocated for normal isolation, 678 are occupied and 4,831 vacant. While 6,516 oxygen beds are available, 2,467 are occupied and 4,049 vacant. A total of 1,894 ventilator beds are there of which 908 are occupied and 986 are vacant. According to the data, in private hospitals a total of 29,536 beds are available 13431 of which are normal; 3,125 are occupied and 10,306 are vacant. A total of 9,412 beds are available in ICU, 5361 are occupied and 4,051 are vacant; Of 6,693 ventilator beds 3,797 are occupied and 2,896 are vacant.

The website shows that a total of 16,335 of 43455 beds are occupied by Covid-19 positive patients at government and private hospitals, more than 27,120 vacant beds are available across the State. In the wake of a heavy surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to increase the beds to 60,000.