Telangana records 1,913 fresh Covid cases

Hyderabad: The State continues to witness a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases with 1,913 new cases, of them, 1,214 cases were from the Greater Hyderabad limits, following Medchal-Malkajgiri 161 and Rangareddy 213 cases respectively.

According to the State Public Health Department bulletin on Thursday, the State now has 7,847 active cases while two more patients succumb to the infection. Out of 54,534 samples tested since Wednesday, 1,913 tested positive, recording a massive jump in cases on the third consecutive day.

The State recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent with 232 people recovering from the virus.

Director of Public Health Department have removed the section of information on new cases of the new variant from the daily bulletin citing that there is no need for details as 70 per cent of infections reported in the State are of Omicron.

The department has also removed the information on genome sequencing testing, results and details on the number of international passengers arriving at the Hyderabad airport.