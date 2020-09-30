Telangana records 2,103 fresh corona positive cases, 11 deaths

Telangana has registered 2,103 fresh coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 1,91,386 and death toll touched to 1127 with 11 persons succumbing to the virus till 8 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the total recoveries jumped to 1,60,933 with the recovery of 2,243 recoveries in a single day.

And the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 29,96,001. In the last 24 hours, around 55,359 tests were conducted out of which 2,103 turned positive and the results of 972 are pending. The number of tests include 24,358 of primary contacts and 6,643 are of secondary contacts.

The positive cases include 298 from GHMC, 172 from Rangareddy, 141 from Nalgonda, 103 from Karimnagar, 102 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 93 from Khammam, 92 from Siddipet, 85 from Warangal Urban, 63 from Sangareddy, 57 from Nizamabad, 51 from Suryapet, 46 from Jagtial, 45 each from Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad, 41 from Wanaparthy, 35 from Warangal Rural, 31 each from Peddapalli, Yadadri and Mulugu, 29 from Jangaon, 25 from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, 24 each from Vikarabad and Nirmal, 23 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 8 from Narayanpet.