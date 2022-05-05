Telangana records highest rainfall

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city for more than two hours creating havoc disrupting normal life. Among all districts that saw heavy rains, the Habshipur in Siddipet district of Telangana recorded highest rainfall and Hyderabad Begumpet recorded the highest rainfall among all other areas.

According to the State-run Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), which has its weather stations spread over the city recorded the highest rainfall of 108 mm at Habshipur in Siddipet district till 6 am. In Hyderabad, Begumpet received 72.8 mm rainfall, the highest as of 6 am, followed by Bansilalpet (67 mm), and West Marredpally (61.8 mm).

Moreover, the LB Nagar area saw (22.5 mm), Bandlaguda (18.5mm), Gajularamaram (15.3mm), Charminar (8.9 mm) and Malkajgiri (6.7 mm). Apart from Hyderabad, Siddipet, Macherial, Jagital, Yadadri and Bhuvanagiri districts received moderate rainfall between 8-10 mm.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Hyderabad centre said that the pre-monsoon showers had till now stayed away from the Telangana as the State recorded a departure of -74 per cent for the season with the actual rainfall of 8 mm was recorded in the State.