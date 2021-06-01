Telangana: Registrations of properties begin on dull note

Hyderabad: After an 18-day break following the lockdown in the state, property registrations resumed on Monday once again but on a dull note. The Stamps and Registrations, the key revenue generation wing of the government, could not mop up more than Rs 6 crore on day one.

It is said that only 560 property transactions have been done across the state. Following technical glitches, instead of online slot booking, manual procedure was adopted on Monday in Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, where the number of property registrations is generally high. A top official of the Registrations department said the government did want to lose revenue from the busy sub registrar offices in the two districts and asked the officials to accept applications manually first and upload them soon after the registration process was completed.

Many rural districts reported all time low registrations as people have been asked to come for property registration to the offices only after they were allotted specific time slot on online.

Officials said that the registration process would be put on fast pace from Tuesday as the requests for slot booking were flooding on the official website. The government is hopeful of generating huge revenues from property registrations in June.

After the lockdown -one in 2020, the realty industry witnessed a boom in the state capital and also district headquarters. Post lockdown -2, officials are expecting that the property transactions would go up by 50 per cent and the revenues would increase in the coming months.