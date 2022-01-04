Telangana reports 10 new Omicron cases

Omicron cases in Telangana: Telangana has recorded 10 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 144. In the last 24 hours, around 127 international passengers arrived from 'at risk' and non-risk countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), of them eight tested positive after undergoing RT-PCR tests.



The samples of the passengers were sent for genome sequencing for tests. So far, 13,405 passengers arrived from 'at risk' and non-risk countries. A total of 189 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples for sent for genome sequencing. Of the 189, 45 tested negative for Omicron and 144 tested positive. So far, 37 recovered from Omicron.



On the other hand, the state reported 1,052 cases in the last 24 hours following which the total number of cases went up to 6,84,023. With 240 people recovering from virus in the last 24 hours, there are 4,858 active cases at present.

