Telangana reports 4,393 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Telangana on Saturday reported 4,393 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths taking the total tally to 7,31,212 and death toll to 4,071. Of the new cases, 1,643 cases reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits followed by 421 cases in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 286 cases from Rangareddy.



While Hanamkonda reported 184 Covid-19 positive cases, Khammam had 128 cases and 98 cases were reported from Pedappali.

Meanwhile, around 2,319 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 95.18 per cent. As on Saturday, 31,199 persons with Covid were under treatment or home isolation. On Saturday, health officials conducted 1,16,224 COVID-19 tests, of which the results of 4,393 came positive and the reports of 9,537 samples were awaited.

So far, 3,12,85,422 samples were tested in Telangana since the pandemic broke out.