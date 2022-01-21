Telangana reports 4,416 new COVID-19 positive cases

Telangana on Friday reported 4,416 new COVID-19 positive cases of which 1,670 cases are registered from the areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). With the new cases, the total number of cases in the state went up to 7,26,819.

In the health bulletin released, two people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,069. With 1,920 people recovering from the virus in a single day, the total number of recovery cases went up to 6,93,623.

Besides GHMC, 417 cases were reported from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 301 from Rangareddy, 178 from Hanamkonda, 117 from Khammam and remaining cases from other districts in the state. At present, there are 29,127 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the authorities tested 1,20,243 samples of which reports for 4,416 came positive and the results of 8,597 samples were awaited.

On the other hand, the government launched fever survey across the state to identify the symptomatic patients of COVID-19 and provide isolating kids to them. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the fever survey will be completed in a week. He asked the people to cooperate with the door-to-door survey. The CS along with GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar inspected the survey in Khairatabad.

Somesh Kumar said that Omicron is spreading rapidly in the state and hoped that the cases would come down soon.