Telangana Rising 2047 vision gets WEF boost

Hyderabad: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has expressed its intent to partner with the state government on its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision.

This follows Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum (WEF), and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration, C4IR Network, about the Telangana government’s vision to promote the state as the best destination for global investments.

The Chief Minister presented the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and unveiled the roadmap, along with the strategy being implemented towards reaching the goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy. The CM stressed that the current focus of the government is promotion of electric vehicles and transition to renewable energy. He also explained about the various skilling initiatives being taken up through the newly launched Advanced Technology Centres, the Young India Skills University and the Young India Sports University.

The Telangana delegation, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, detailed Hyderabad's leading capabilities in aerospace, defence, bio-design, software, and pharma.

The TG delegation and the WEF leaders reflected upon the journey of C4IR Telangana (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), which was launched in Hyderabad at BioAsia 2024. It was launched as the WEF’s thematic center for healthcare and life sciences in India, aiming to drive health-tech innovation, policy, and workforce skills through strategic partnerships with industry and academia.

Jurgens said the launch of C4IR Telangana at BioAsia was a very positive role model for WEF in India. Speaking about the Chief Minister’s 2047 vision, he said the various facets of the vision open various opportunities for cooperation. “We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also proposed to host an annual follow-up WEF in July or August.

The idea is to facilitate a platform for follow-up on the discussions or decisions made during WEF in January, considering that a time gap of one year is quite long in the context of modern business life cycles. Telangana offered to join hands with WEF in hosting the follow-up forum in the capacity as a strategic partner.

The WEF team responded very positively to the Chief Minister’s idea, despite similar proposals from several countries. “We shall take this forward in the near future.”

Jeremy Jurgens mentioned that the ‘Summer Davos’ is being held annually in China, and that there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia.